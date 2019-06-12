Relief Ahead From San Diego's Extreme Heat

Temperatures will begin to drop in Southern California on Wednesday leading to a typically "72 and sunny" weekend in San Diego.

Temperatures were expected to drop by about 10 degrees between Wednesday and Friday, bringing temperatures to average levels for this time of year, the National Weather Service said.

San Diego County coastal and inland areas were expected to see a slight cool down on Wednesday before a more substantial drop through the rest of the work-week.

Temperatures in the deserts would remain above average, though. A NWS excessive heat warning remains in effect for the lower deserts, including the Anza-Borrego Desert, until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Heat Blisters San Diego from Coast to County Line

NBC 7's Bridget Naso went from the shoreline to the eastern part of the county where temperatures were separated by nearly 30 degrees in some places. (Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019)

Extreme heat and high humidity in San Diego County created dangerous conditions for San Diegans on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning is issued when there is a risk for heat illness. The NWS advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun.

A less severe heat advisory for inland areas expired Tuesday evening.

The NWS said daily heat records for June 11 were broken in at least three communities.

Campo's high of 102 beat its previous record set in 1979 by two degrees. Thermal reached 116 degrees, beating its previous record of 112 and setting a daily heat record for the second straight day.

Thermometers in Borrego reached 115, three degrees up from its 1985, and in El Cajon, the 91-degree high tied its record set in 1995.

East County Prepares for More Heat

In between scoops of frozen yogurt, NBC 7's Melissa Adan spoke to East County dwellers doing their best to beat the heat. (Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019)

By 12:30 p.m., the hottest temperature recorded was 98 degrees in Campo, according to the NWS. Ramona and El Cajon were close behind with 97 and 91 degrees respectively.

Mountain regions saw triple-digit heat and Ocotillo Wells and Borrego saw highs above 110.

An NBC 7 crew canvassed an area between the shoreline and Lakeside to see how San Diegans were beating the heat.

At La Jolla Shores, thermometers read a pleasant 87 degrees.

"Good winds, nice and cool, the water's pretty great. Solid day for the beach," one happy beachgoer said.

At the library in University City temperatures stopped just short of 90 degrees, and down State Route 52 and into Tierrasanta, NBC 7 found school children frolicking in the 90-degree heat.

San Diegans Flock to Cool Zones Amid Heat

As temperatures soar, San Diegans find ways to beat the heat. NBC 7's Audra Stafford heads to Santee's Sprayground. (Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019)

"It's so hot!" one child exclaimed.

"I've been sweating at recess! I want to get out of school now because it's so hot!" screamed another.

Over in Santee, you guessed it, it was even hotter -- 107 degrees at the trolley stop. But where there's a will there's a way, and in this case that way was ice cream.

The hottest reading our crew found Tuesday was 109 degrees at the Lakeside rodeo park. That heat didn't stop a squad of El Capitan High School football players were gearing up for a summertime game. They told NBC 7 they've been staying hydrated.

The County of San Diego is offering residents several indoor locations where they can beat the heat this week. For a list of Cool Zone locations, visit here.

Amid extreme heat on Tuesday, a fire erupted in the area west of Interstate 15, north of State Route 56 and east of Interstate 5. The vegetation fire that sparked at around 2 p.m. was burning near Avenida Cuatro Vientos, north of San Dieguito Road.

County Offers Cool Zones Amid High Heat

The county is offering dozens of locations across the county where residents can keep cool amid high heat. NBC 7's Audra Stafford has some tips to avoid heat illness. (Published Monday, June 10, 2019)

As of around 4 p.m., it was stopped at 3 acres and was 50 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The NWS said the risk for wildfires in San Diego County on Wednesday and for the rest of the week was was minor.

San Diego County has tips on how to prevent wildfires, how to protect your home from wildfires and more emergency preparedness information here.