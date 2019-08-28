Reid Sinnett Takes Over as Toreros Quarterback

After waiting around for four seasons, Reid Sinnett is finally getting his turn.

San Diego head coach Dale Lindsey handed the keys of his offense to the redshirt senior, who will make his debut Saturday at Cal Poly.

"Well I think it was sort of Reid's job all the way along," Lindsey said about Sinnett emerging out of their quarterback competition.

Sinnett backed up Anthony Lawrence the last four seasons, and now replaces the two-time Pioneer Football League Offensive Player of the Year.

"I was really excited," Sinnett said. "It's been a lot of hard work for me and the program."

Lindsey was comfortable giving the senior the starting nod, given his experience. Sinnett has appeared in double-digit games in each of the last three seasons.

"He showed us a lot of promise the last four years."