Red Paint Splattered Across Planned Parenthood in Pacific Beach

Police are searching for the vandal who splattered red paint across the doors of a Planned Parenthood in Pacific Beach overnight.

Someone reported the vandalism at the clinic located on Mission Bay Drive to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) just before 3 a.m. Monday, police said.

Officers arrived to find red paint strewn across the front of the building. Paint splatters covered the facility's sign and reached to the windows of the building's second floor.





SDPD did not have any suspects Monday morning and no arrests had been made.

No other information was available.

