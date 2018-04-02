Red Paint Splattered Across Planned Parenthood in Pacific Beach - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Red Paint Splattered Across Planned Parenthood in Pacific Beach

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Closing Arguments Heard in Tieray Jones Trial

    Police are searching for the vandal who splattered red paint across the doors of a Planned Parenthood in Pacific Beach overnight.

    Someone reported the vandalism at the clinic located on Mission Bay Drive to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) just before 3 a.m. Monday, police said.

    Officers arrived to find red paint strewn across the front of the building. Paint splatters covered the facility's sign and reached to the windows of the building's second floor. 


    SDPD did not have any suspects Monday morning and no arrests had been made.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices