Record Store Day Drops Needle on Black Friday

For record collectors, this year’s day of maniacal shopping -- (un)affectionately known as Black Friday -- might as well be referred to as “Green Splatter” Friday or “Blue Marble” Friday.

On Nov. 24, hundreds of worldwide independent record shops that participate in Record Store Day (RSD), the annual April vinyl-centric shopping event, will also offer exclusive Black Friday titles. As in years past, consider it a bonus RSD for record lovers and music fans (as well as another way to drain the ol’ bank account).

Black Friday’s event will feature roughly about 10 percent of the number of releases the official RSD event usually offers, but that’s not to say plenty of sought-after titles won’t be up for grabs.

This year, Ryan Adams, the Black Lips, At the Drive-In, the Doors, Fleet Foxes, Gorillaz, Paul McCartney, Sublime, U2, Neil Young, and tons of others get in on the action with either RSD Black Friday exclusives or ‘RSD First’ releases. For a full list of selections, visit the official Record Store Day website.

As expected, many of the San Diego shops that typically participate in RSD are gearing up for the Black Friday event -- as well as the following day, Small Business Saturday (which is always a good reminder to shop local when possible, folks). While most of our local shops aren't going as big as they do in April, there are guaranteed good times in store.

Participating 2017 RSD Black Friday San Diego shops

Cow Records: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. 5040 Newport Ave., Ocean Beach.

FeeLit Records: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Huge $1 vinyl sale in addition to RSD titles and restocks. 909 E St., East Village.

Folk Arts Rare Records: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. 100s of rare 45s will be put up for sale, along with RSD exclusives. 3072 El Cajon Blvd., North Park.

Lou's Records: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Numbers handed out to those in line at 9 a.m. 434 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

M-Theory Records: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Live music performed by Dead Hearts Club and Ivan Garson. Coffee and food by Heartwork Coffee Bar and Los Slydogz. 827 W. Washington St., Mission Hills.

Normal Records: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Huge vinyl sale in addition to RSD exclusives. Also, free pizza and prizes, while supplies last. 4201 30th St., North Park.

Record City: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 3757 Sixth Ave., Hillcrest.

Spin Records: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. 370 Grand Ave., Carlsbad.

Taang! Records: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. 3830 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest.

Of course, not every participating record shop will be carrying all the titles scheduled to be released for RSD Black Friday. Quantities are spread out the world over and often shops don't know what they'll be receiving until the shipments show up at their door.

Also, it's worth noting that the new Tim Mays/Eric Howarth-helmed Vinyl Junkies Record Shack in South Park is set to host its two-day grand opening on Nov. 24-25 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. While they won't be offering any RSD Black Friday titles, they will have tons of vinyl on sale and feature DJ sets by Justin Pearson (Dead Cross/Retox), Mike and Anja Stax (the Loons), Pat and Lety Beers (the Schizophonics), Al Howard, Brian Karscig (the Nervous Wreckords/Louis XIV) and others -- along with live performances by Birdy Bardot (Friday) and the Bassics (Saturday). For full details, visit their Facebook event page. Should be one helluva time.

Happy diggin’!

Dustin Lothspeich books The Merrow, plays music and operates the music equipment-worshipping blog Gear and Loathing in San Diego. Follow his updates on Twitter or contact him directly.