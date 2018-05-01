Record Budget Proposal to Fund Road Repair, Sidewalks, Libraries

The $633 million would go towards roads, parks, sidewalks and community centers, etc. NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian reports from Balboa Park.

Spending more than half a million dollars on fixing our roads, sidewalks and libraries – that's what Mayor Kevin Faulconer is proposing in the new budget for the 2019 fiscal year.

The proposed budget would make improvements to a list of museums and community centers around the city, including the Mingei International Museum at Balboa Park and the Air and Space Museum. What will arguably impact most people are the planned road repairs. The funding would fix the equivalent of 390 miles of streets.

“I think the roads are horrible,” said Richard Haak from Clairemont.

At a news conference outside Balboa Park Tuesday, Mayor Faulconer said his three priorities next year are ending homelessness, public safety and infrastructure improvements. He touted the $633 million dollars allocated to infrastructure and other neighborhood projects as the largest infrastructure investment in the city’s history.

“It’s about spending those dollars on where it’s needed most and catching up for years and sometimes decades of neglect,” said Mayor Faulconer.

$16 million of the budget comes from Proposition H funding, an initiative approved by voters in 2016 that calls for half of new major revenue in the general fund to go toward infrastructure.

One of the largest projects to receive funding is Pure Water San Diego, a $121 million project that will create an independent, drought-proof local water supply for people in San Diego. Crews expect to break ground on the project in early 2019.

A spokesperson at the San Diego County Taxpayers Association says there are four reasons the city can allocate so much money toward infrastructure: they made big budget cuts last year, revenue has gone up, there is the expectation of using state funding and there are surpluses from last year.







