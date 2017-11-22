Record Breaking Heat Does Not Deter Early Shoppers

San Diego saw record-breaking heat ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, but people are already waiting in lines for Black Friday shopping.

San Diego saw record-breaking heat ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, but people are already waiting in lines for Black Friday shopping.

Early shoppers are now faced with the unusual challenge of trying to beat the November heat while waiting in line.

Armando Martinez, an eager shopper and first in line outside a Best Buy, couldn't escape the heat Wednesday in Mission Valley, where temperatures reached the low 90s by midday.

"The deals are good, so I think it's worth it," he said.

Martinez is one of many who are camping out for the deals, even in the heat.

In Chula Vista, another record-breaking day is expected for Thanksgiving.

Shoppers waiting in line are trying to prepare as much as they can.

"I was going to bring a giant heater from home, and then we got here and it was hot, like stupid hot," said shopper Larunce Moffett.

Moffett and friend Zion Mills planned for just about everything. They had a generator to power their video games, laptops, phones, music and even a fan.

Even though it is expected to be almost as hot in Chula Vista on Thanksgiving, nothing, not even the heat, will stop their spirit.

"I mean it's the last day so let's get it," Mills said. "Might as well. Finish strong."