Rising Property Values Forcing Shops in South Park to Close

Rising property value in San Diego is resulting in the loss of local businesses, one of which is Rebecca's Coffee Shop in South Park.

Rebecca Zearing, the shop owner, said she was renting month-to-month until the property manager wanted her to sign a new lease that would increase her rent almost double her original contract.

Rebecca’s has been around for more than 20 years, but with Zearling’s refusal to sign a new lease, the property manager began looking for a new tenant with deeper pockets.

Owners and employees of other shops in the area are facing the same situation, saying that is the price for South Park’s growing popularity.

The relator of the property said Rebecca’s location listing has received over 34,000 views in the last 90 days.

“Change is good, but I feel like I like my South Park the way it is,” said Samantha Ruvalzaba, and employee at a neighboring business.

Zearling told NBC 7 she plans to remain open until her lawyer sorts everything out.