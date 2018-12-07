SDSO to Give Update on Rebecca Zahau Death Review - NBC 7 San Diego
SDSO to Give Update on Rebecca Zahau Death Review

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    The Rebecca Zahau death review press conference will be streamed live at the top of this page at 1 p.m. PST. 

    The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is scheduled to give an update Friday on their review of the investigation into the 2011 death of Rebecca Zahau at Spreckels Mansion. 

    Sheriff Bill Gore announced in April the department would review their investigation, which determined Zahau death was a suicide, after a jury ruled in a civil trial that Adam Shachnai was responsible for her death. 

    The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office (ME) also concluded Zahau's death was a suicide. 

    Adam Shacknai is the brother of Zahau's former boyfriend, millionaire Jonah Shacknai, and was the last person to see Rebecca alive. She was found dead by Adam Shacknai hanging from the balcony at Jonah Shaciknai's home.

    When the review was announced, Gore said while no new evidence was presented in Adam Shacknai's civil trial, new analysis of existing evidence was presented.

    "In the spirit of transparency and open-mindedness, we have agreed to undertake a fresh review of the case, by investigators who have had no prior involvement with the case, to evaluate the new information," Gore said at the time. 

    Jurors in the wrongful death lawsuit voted 9 to 3 that Shacknai battered Zahau and that his actions caused her death. They determined Shacknai owed Zahau's mother, Pari Zahau, approximately $5,167,000 in damages.

    Gore, who has long stood by the determination that Zahau's death was a suicide, said he was at first surprised by the civil verdict and found the theory presented by the Zahau family attorney, Keith Greer, "not logical."

    In a live TV interview with KSWB a day after the verdict, Gore said: 

    "There’s just no physical evidence or eyewitness evidence to tie Adam Shacknai to this murder. There’s no DNA, there’s no fingerprints," he said. "It’s interesting the attorney Mr. Greer managed to turn that into a theory that the crime scene had been wiped clean which is really difficult to do in this scientific age we live in."

    Greer said that was, "the most significant part.

    "If you look at things associated with the crime, not even Rebecca's DNA or prints are on them."

    For the review, Greer said he would send SDSO documents, including transcripts and other material from the 28-day civil trial, to the sheriff's department. 

    Adam Shacknai issued a statement via his legal representation shortly after Sheriff Gore made his decision public.

    "I was in no way involved with Rebecca's death, which was part of a tragic sequence of events, that also involved the loss of my six-year nephew Max. I will be pleased to assist the investigation in any way requested, as I have all along."

