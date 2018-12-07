SDSO to Give Update on Rebecca Zahau Death Review

The Rebecca Zahau death review press conference will be streamed live at the top of this page at 1 p.m. PST.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is scheduled to give an update Friday on their review of the investigation into the 2011 death of Rebecca Zahau at Spreckels Mansion.

Sheriff Bill Gore announced in April the department would review their investigation, which determined Zahau death was a suicide, after a jury ruled in a civil trial that Adam Shachnai was responsible for her death.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office (ME) also concluded Zahau's death was a suicide.

Adam Shacknai is the brother of Zahau's former boyfriend, millionaire Jonah Shacknai, and was the last person to see Rebecca alive. She was found dead by Adam Shacknai hanging from the balcony at Jonah Shaciknai's home.

When the review was announced, Gore said while no new evidence was presented in Adam Shacknai's civil trial, new analysis of existing evidence was presented. County Braces for Second Wave of Storm "In the spirit of transparency and open-mindedness, we have agreed to undertake a fresh review of the case, by investigators who have had no prior involvement with the case, to evaluate the new information," Gore said at the time.