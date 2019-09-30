A majority of Americans are unprepared for the Real ID requirement, which goes into effect in one year, according to a new survey. Bob Redell reports.

Ready for Real ID? Majority of Americans Are Not: Survey

A majority of Americans are unprepared for the Real ID requirement, which goes into effect in one year, according to a new survey.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, people will need a driver's license that is Real ID compliant or a passport in order to board domestic flights or enter secure federal facilities. But a new survey by the U.S. Travel Association says a majority of Americans aren't ready for the changes.

According to the survey, 57% of Americans are unaware of the Real ID requirement, seven out of 10 people are unsure if their current identification is Real ID compliant, and almost 40% don't have a passport or alternative form of identification that would be acceptable come next October.

Some states already require Real ID. In California, the Real ID deadline is the same as the national deadline: Oct. 1, 2020.

People in need of identification that is Real ID compliant need to stop by a Department of Motor Vehicles office.

Those who don't have Real ID compliant identification by next October can still use their passports to board domestic flights or get into secure federal facilities.

Do you have more questions about Real ID? Click here for more information.