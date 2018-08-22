Read the Indictment: Rep. Duncan Hunter, Margaret Hunter Accused of Corruption - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Read Indictment Against Rep. Hunter, Wife
Read the Indictment: Rep. Duncan Hunter, Margaret Hunter Accused of Corruption

Rep. Duncan Hunter’s attorney, Gregory A. Vega, has called the indictment politically motivated

By Christina Bravo

Published 6 minutes ago

    The U.S. District Attorney’s Office brought charges against U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife, Margaret Hunter, Tuesday for years of alleged campaign fund misuse, in which the couple is accused of using more than $250,000 in campaign contributions to pay for family trips to Italy, golf outings and dental work, among others.

    Duncan Hunter’s attorney, Gregory A. Vega, has called the indictment politically motivated, stating there was pressure to wrap up the investigation before the general election in November.

    A federal indictment details the 60 criminal charges brought against Duncan Hunter, who represents the 50th Congressional District in San Diego, and his wife. Read the 48-page indictment below:

      

