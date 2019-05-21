POWAY, CA - APRIL 27: The exterior of the Congregation Chabad synagogue is seen on April 27, 2019 in Poway, California. A gunman opened fire at the synagogue on the last day of Passover leaving one person dead and three others injured. The suspect is in custody. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

The suspect behind a deadly shooting at a Poway synagogue and arson at an Escondido mosque has been indicted of 113 federal charges -- including four new charges brought against him by a grand jury for allegedly discharging a firearm during crimes of violence.

John Timothy Earnest, 19, faces multiple criminal counts including murder and attempted murder - both with a hate-crime special circumstance and gun allegations - as well as arson of a house of worship.

Earnest is being tried separately and simultaneously for state and federal charges, including murder that is classified as a hate crime. Tuesday’s indictment references federal charges brought against him.

At the end of April, Earnest appeared in state court and pleaded not guilty. On May 14, Earnest made his first appearance in federal court, where he also pleaded not guilty.

Read about the investigation leading up to the new charges here.

Below is the full indictment released by federal authorities on Tuesday.