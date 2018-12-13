A funeral procession fit for an American hero will travel down the streets of San Diego Thursday in honor of the late Ray Chavez, who was the oldest veteran survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Chavez died peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 20, 2018. He was 106.

On Thursday, the Navy sailor will be laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery following a service for loved ones at St. Michael's Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m.

Residents who wish to pay their respects to the Navy sailor can line the streets of San Diego between 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., when a procession of Patriot Guard riders leads the casket carrying Chavez' remains to and from the church.

During that time, traffic will be halted as the procession travels on Pomerado Road and Twin Peaks/Camino Del Norte before merging onto Interstate 15. Delays will also occur on State Route 163, SR-52, I-805, Nobel Drive and Miramar Road, according to the city of Poway.

Chavez served missions on a minesweeper and attack transport ship 77 years ago and responded to Pearl Harbor on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941.

Chavez did not often share stories about the attack on Pearl Harbor but, on one occasion, the sailor recalled being called to active duty as one of the most important memories of his life.

"War. Being in right in the middle of it," Chavez said. "It was quite a surprise. I saw everything. Smoke and fire."

Chavez's daughter, U.S. Navy veteran Kathleen Chavez, said he had not wanted to reflect on his WWII experience until recently because, really, he was a bit shy. Kathleen is grateful, however, that Chavez was able to share his story in recent years.

As the oldest living veteran of the attack, Chavez flew to Honolulu to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor in December 2016. He was accompanied by his daughter and escorted by San Diego firefighter Mitch Mendler and retired New York firefighter Joe Torillo, a survivor of the 9/11 attacks.

In July 2015, Chavez reunited with Jim Downing, 102, in San Diego more than 74 years after they served together in the military. Together, the duo reflected on their unbreakable bond.

Last March, the Poway resident celebrated his 105th birthday with a solid workout at his gym. A couple of days later, a big party was held for him on the flight deck aboard the USS Midway.