Husband Attempts to Use Rat Poison to Kill Wife: SDSO - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Husband Attempts to Use Rat Poison to Kill Wife: SDSO

By Christina Bravo

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Closing Arguments Heard in Tieray Jones Trial
    NBC 7

    A Dulzura man faces attempted murder charges after it was discovered he gave his wife a metal typically used to kill rats, authorities said Thursday.

    Race Remington Uto, 27, was arrested Thursday after a joint investigation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO).

    The arrest came more than two weeks after Uto’s wife was admitted to an area hospital with an unknown illness, SDSO Lt. Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said. Medical staff was able to determine that the woman had an "extreme level of Thallium in her system." The woman’s current condition was not made available.

    Thallium is a heavy metal that has been used as a rat poison and ant killer, Rylaarsdam said. SDSO detectives believed her exposure to the poison was intentional.

    Their investigation led authorities to Uto.

    Uto was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and is being held at $2 million bail. He faces several charges of attempted murder and poisoning. He is scheduled in court Monday. 

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices