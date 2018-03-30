Husband Attempts to Use Rat Poison to Kill Wife: SDSO

A Dulzura man faces attempted murder charges after it was discovered he gave his wife a metal typically used to kill rats, authorities said Thursday.

Race Remington Uto, 27, was arrested Thursday after a joint investigation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO).

The arrest came more than two weeks after Uto’s wife was admitted to an area hospital with an unknown illness, SDSO Lt. Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said. Medical staff was able to determine that the woman had an "extreme level of Thallium in her system." The woman’s current condition was not made available.

Thallium is a heavy metal that has been used as a rat poison and ant killer, Rylaarsdam said. SDSO detectives believed her exposure to the poison was intentional.

Their investigation led authorities to Uto.

Uto was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and is being held at $2 million bail. He faces several charges of attempted murder and poisoning. He is scheduled in court Monday.