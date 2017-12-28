LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 07: Snoop Dogg attends the 2017 GQ Men of the Year party at Chateau Marmont on December 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ)

Los Angeles rapper Snoop Dogg's outfit at a recent San Diego concert is drawing mixed opinions on social media.

The rapper stepped onto the stage in a Chargers jersey -- and not just any Chargers jersey.





The #21 on his back represents beloved Chargers player LaDainian Tomlinson.

The appearance marked almost a year since the Chargers announced their decision to move from San Diego to Los Angeles. Commenters on his Instagram post were quick to fire back.

“Why would you wear a Chargers jersey in San Diego," one commenter said. "They hate those guys.”

“Chargers moved, wrong house homie,” another person commented.



Others didn't mind as much.

"The only time they ever had a chance at the Superbowl was with Thomlinson, God I miss that team," a commenter said.

"Bolt up baby!" another commenter wrote.

"He just loves football," another commenter wrote.

This isn't the first time Snoop Dogg caused a stir on social media.

In 2013, Snoop Dogg wore San Diego State (SDSU) gear on a visit to UC San Diego.