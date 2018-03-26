Random Punch at Solana Beach Bar Caught on Camera

San Diego County Sheriff's Department investigators are trying to track down a man who randomly punched a Solana beach bar patron. The victim told NBC 7's Dave Summers what his attacker said right before he swung. (Published Monday, March 26, 2018)

Investigators with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department are asking for help finding the man responsible for a random act of violence outside of a Solana Beach bar.

The suspect was caught on security cameras punching out Robert Feher as he stood chatting with two women outside the Saddle Bar.

The recording captured by a security camera on the corner shows the suspect, all six feet 220 pounds of him, walking from the Pillbox bar just 15 steps away directly to the victim. For reasons unknown, he lands a solid punch to Feher's right cheek.

Deputies say the punch could land him in jail.

"Ridiculous. Just unacceptable,” Feher said.

Less than 25 seconds after that first step toward him, the suspect punches Feher, bruises the right side of his face and breaks his glasses.

"I certainly wouldn't want a person like this on the streets," Feher said.

Feher added that it was only his first time ever coming to the Saddle Bar.

Over the phone, Feher says he's never seen the aggressor before and the only thing the suspect said before the swing was "you're gay."

He did it twice.

"Maybe he has a problem with gay people, but mostly, he has a problem with interacting with society," Feher, who is not gay, said.

Sheriff's deputies are investigating this as an assault, not a hate crime.

After two bar employees stood between the men. The video shows the suspect went back over to the Pill Box Tavern patio.