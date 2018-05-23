Woman Says Car Followed Her to Grandson's Little League Game

Woman Walking to Little League Game Says Driver Harassed Her

Residents of one Rancho San Diego community are being cautious after a woman says she was harassed by a man in a car as she was headed to her grandson’s little league game.

The woman was walking to the Rancho San Diego Little League Field near Avenida Marcella off Jamacha Road at about 5 p.m. Monday when a man in a white sedan began to follow her through the neighborhood, she told the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO).

The woman spoke with NBC 7 but did not want to be identified.

The car cornered her a few times and even after she crossed the street, he continued to tail her -- at one point opening the door to his car.

The woman said she spotted a truck driving through the neighborhood and called to it for help. That’s when the white sedan took off.

The car had a light on the bumper that was covered with white duct tape, SDSO said.

The Rancho San Diego Little League posted a warning about the incident on their Facebook page.

"Please be aware of this incident that occurred by our fields on Monday at 5 pm. Also, remember to call law enforcement if you see anything concerning," the post read.

A nearby school has asked adults with safety patrol to also keep an eye out for the vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff's department.