A man drove his vehicle into the ATM area of a Rancho San Diego Bank of America Monday. The man's toddler-age granddaughter was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

San Miguel firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the bank at 2930 Jamacha Road just after 11 a.m.

The man's car was completely inside the ATM area at the front of the Bank of America branch.

Shattered glass covered the ground of the bank's lobby.

The bank was closed to customers while managers awaited a county structural engineer to check on the damage caused by the collision.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.