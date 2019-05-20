San Diego police were called to a Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood after a woman was seen running down the street naked claiming she had been kidnapped.

The San Diego Police Department confirmed that the woman was not kidnapped, and said something went wrong inside the home that caused the woman, a sex worker, to flee.

The man she was with also fled, according to police.

SDPD was called to Caminito Bolsa Way at around 11 a.m. when neighbors saw the woman running. She was covered only by a bed sheet and set off a car alarm as she ran away.

Within minutes, several patrol cars responded and a police helicopter was flying overhead.

Police have not identified the man who rents the home the woman fled from, but neighbors described him as a man of faith who was quiet and often gone from his home.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.