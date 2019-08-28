Evelin J. Nunez, 20, appeared in court Wednesday to face allegations she struck and killed a woman while under the influence.

Driver Who Ran Over Woman in Rancho Penasquitos Charged in Court Today

A woman suspected of running down a Rancho Penasquitos woman while driving under the influence appeared in court Wednesday.

Evelin J. Nunez, 20, of Santee pleaded not guilty to six criminal charges in the hearing at the downtown courthouse.

NBC 7 reported earlier that Nunez was arrested for driving under the influence, gross vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene.

Nang Arm, 37, was walking or jogging along Black Mountain Road around 7 a.m. Sunday when a car drove onto the sidewalk and struck her.

Deputy District Attorney Laura Evans said they have not confirmed if Arm was on the sidewalk or the road.

She was then transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla and diagnosed with "non-survivable traumatic injuries." She died after succumbing to her injuries a day later, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

Evans said Nunez's blood alcohol level at the scene tested over the legal limit, keeping in mind she is under 21-years-old.

Outside of court, Nunez' father told Telemundo 20 his daughter works two jobs and is a college student.

He said on behalf of his daughter he is very sorry for the victim's family from the bottom of his heart. He added that the incident was an accident.

Nunez was ordered held on a $1 million bail. If she makes bail, the judge ordered her to wear an alcohol monitoring bracelet and to attend Alcoholic Anonymous meetings twice a week while awaiting trial.

"It's so important to protect our community, if they make bail they are able to come back into the community. We want to make sure it's protected," Deputy District Attorney Laura Evans told NBC 7.

"And by putting on an alcohol bracelet or by requiring AA meetings those are the types of steps we like to do to ensure public safety."