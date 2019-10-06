Improving Firefighter Health With Changes in the Kitchen

Local firefighters are finding their job poses more health risks than the most obvious reason: fighting fires. One station in Rancho Penasquitos is making changes in the kitchen to improve the quality of life for its firefighters.

Rancho Penasquitos firefighters said their uneven working hours and high stress cater to poor eating habits which they said puts them at risk for diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

“There’s a lot of traditions that we have, some good, some not so good. And the ones that are not so good do have to do with food,” Fire captain Justus Norgord said. “For example, a new fire fighter when they get their first fire, it’s just tradition that they buy a bunch of ice cream.”

Norgord’s team at San Diego Fire-Rescue Station 40 in Rancho Penasquitos are working to battle unhealthy eating habits. In the kitchen, firefighters are extinguishing unhealthy foods and preparing well-rounded meals to give firefighters a fighting chance at good health.

“Unfortunately a lot of firefighters have this bravado, hero, this smoke eater attitude and that's gotten us killed over the years. We are trying to change that. We’re trying to have a new mindset,” Norgord said.

Since 2002, The International Association of Firefighters reports close to 60 percent of fallen firefighters have died from cancer. Station 40's firefighters have battled their own life-threatening health illnesses. That's why they said they want their bodies strong enough to beat the odds.

“To me personally, well I've seen so many of us die,” Norgord said emotionally. “Too many of us have cancer, too many of us are dying, and so it's important that we take this seriously.”

Years ago a young firefighter, Ryan, wasn’t feeling well and his doctor told him to go home and hydrate. He drank a lot of Gatorade and collapsed and died soon after, not knowing he had type 2 diabetes, Norgord told NBC 7.

“I know we have a lot of firefighters on the job that have cholesterol issues, that are dealing with prediabetic. And a lot of that is based on their choices in food,” Norgord added.

The team plans to speak at the upcoming annual nationally-attended firefighter convention Firehouse World in Las Vegas to share their healthy eating message with fire stations nationwide.

Station 40 said they collect $10 each day from each firefighter to help pay for the costs of two shared healthy meals.