Emergency personnel rushed to the scene of a collision in Rancho Penasquitos in which a pedestrian was pinned beneath a vehicle.

The collision happened just after 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Rancho Penasquitos Boulevard and Paseo Montril. The intersection is busy in the morning as commuters stop at restaurants, gas stations, a day care center and a coffee shop before getting onto Interstate 15 less than a block away.

San Diego police and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called to the scene for the report of a person pinned under a vehicle.

They helped rescue the person and rushed the patient to Scripps La Jolla.

The extent of the person’s injuries was not reported.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, police said.

No other information was available.

