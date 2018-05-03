Rancho Bernardo Gas Line Break Prompts Shelter in Place Order

Workers at companies in a Rancho Bernardo office park have been warned to shelter in place after a contractor dug into a natural gas line, according to a San Diego Gas and Electric spokesperson.

The broken line was reported at West Bernardo Drive and Via Del Campo at 10:30 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue officials.

The gas leak was blowing actively as of 11:30 a.m. in the business park at 16399 West Bernardo Drive according to SDG&E spokesperson Joe Britton. A Hewlett Packard facility is located at that address.

Crews were working to control the leak.

No injuries were reported.



No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.