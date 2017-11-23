A Rancho Bernardo crash left thousands of residents without power on Thanksgiving.

The crash happened at Bernardo Center Drive and Bernardo Heights Parkway at approximately 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to San Diego Police Watch Commander Tony Martinez.

A car struck a San Diego Gas and Electric electrical box and hit a transformer, officials said.

As a result, more than 2,000 customers are without power in Rancho Penasquitos and Rancho Bernardo, right as Thanksgiving cooking gets underway.

The estimated restore time is 8:30 a.m.

No further information is available.