Rancho Bernardo Crash Leaves Thousands Without Power on Thanksgiving

By Samantha Tatro

    A Rancho Bernardo crash left thousands of residents without power on Thanksgiving. 

    The crash happened at Bernardo Center Drive and Bernardo Heights Parkway at approximately 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to San Diego Police Watch Commander Tony Martinez. 

    A car struck a San Diego Gas and Electric electrical box and hit a transformer, officials said. 

    As a result, more than 2,000 customers are without power in Rancho Penasquitos and Rancho Bernardo, right as Thanksgiving cooking gets underway. 

    The estimated restore time is 8:30 a.m. 

    No further information is available. 

    Published 26 minutes ago

