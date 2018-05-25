Rancho Bernardo Coyote With Tube Around Her Neck Finally Rescued

Coyote Patient # 4650 with plastic tubing and a snare cable around her neck was finally caught and treated at the Wildlife Center around 10 pm on 5/22/2018.

The coyote that had plastic tubing stuck around her neck in Rancho Bernardo was caught Tuesday and taken into the Funds for Animals Wildlife Center (FFAWC) for recovery.

A snare cable and tubing were removed from her neck, according to Dr. Matthew Anderson, Director of the FFAWC.

The center believed the coyote was hunting near a construction site and got stuck in the tube while chasing prey.

The coyote was first spotted in April during breeding season, so the FFAWC cautioned recovery efforts as to not separate any potential pups from their mother.

Rancho Bernardo Resident Tries to Help Coyote With Tube Around Its Neck

NBC 7's Danielle Radin talks to the woman who first spotted the coyote in an unusual predicament. (Published Thursday, May 10, 2018)

Nearby residents set up cameras to monitor the coyote.

From the footage, the center said the tubing wasn’t adversely affecting her, so they delayed plans to capture until her pups were weaned off her.

It wasn’t until the California Department of Fish and Wildlife reached out to the FFAWC with images of the coyote bleeding the week of May 14 that the center immediately revisited plans to capture.

“We’ve got a huge support system and people are donating for her medical care,” Katie Ryan, a resident of the area, told NBC 7.

Deep cuts and swelling were a result of the tubing, so she was given pain medication and antibiotics, according to the center.

“This patient is remarkable but she is also still in shock and remains asleep most of the day. Her eating and drinking, her urinating and eye blinking are all great signs that give us tremendous hope,” Dr. Anderson said.

Dr. Jane Meier performed the coyote’s examination Thursday, according to the wildlife center.

“This coyote will make a full recovery,” Dr. Meier said, “However, given her current condition and the amount of stress associated with her injury, the rehabilitation period will be extensive.”

At this time, it is unknown when the coyote will be released back into her native habitat.

The 13-acre FFAWC specializes in animals like coyotes and has helped more than 7,000 animals since 2005, according to Dr. Anderson.