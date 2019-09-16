Jury Reaches Verdict in Fatal Condo Fire Trial

A judge ruled Monday that Henry Lopez wasn't close to meeting the minimum requirements for using mental illness as a defense. NBC 7's Rory Devine has more. (Published Monday, April 29, 2019)

Jurors have signaled a verdict in the trial of a Rancho Bernardo man who survived a fire in October 2017 that killed his two children.

The fire inside a two-story condo on Bernardo Terrace killed Isabella Lopez, 7, and Cristos Lopez, 10.

The children's father, Henry Lopez, was injured but survived the fire. He later was charged with five felony counts including involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and reckless starting of a fire.

Prosecutors alleged that Lopez drank himself to sleep with a cigarette in his mouth, which started the fire. Lopez had a blood-alcohol level of 0.26 percent when it was taken at the hospital, prosecutors said.

The defense attorney, Paul Neuharth, said there is no evidence that Lopez was smoking inside his bedroom. An off-brand iPhone charger caused the fire, Neuharth said.

The children were sleeping when the fire erupted.

Lopez did serve in the U.S. military but was never deployed.

The verdict will be read at 1:30 p.m. once all parties involved are able to make it to the courthouse, according to a spokesperson for the San Diego County Superior Court.

If convicted, Henry Lopez could face 14 years in prison.