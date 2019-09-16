Jury Reaches Verdict in Fatal Condo Fire Trial - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Verdict in Fatal Condo Fire
logo_sd_2x

Jury Reaches Verdict in Fatal Condo Fire Trial

Verdict to be read at 1:30 p.m. for Henry Lopez who is accused of falling asleep drunk on Oct. 28, 2017, with a lit cigarette in his mouth, which led to a fire in his condominium that killed his two children, Isabella Lopez, 7, and Cristos Lopez, 10

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Father Who Started Deadly Apt. Fire Will Stand Trial

    A judge ruled Monday that Henry Lopez wasn't close to meeting the minimum requirements for using mental illness as a defense. NBC 7's Rory Devine has more. (Published Monday, April 29, 2019)

    Jurors have signaled a verdict in the trial of a Rancho Bernardo man who survived a fire in October 2017 that killed his two children. 

    The fire inside a two-story condo on Bernardo Terrace killed Isabella Lopez, 7, and Cristos Lopez, 10.

    The children's father, Henry Lopez, was injured but survived the fire. He later was charged with five felony counts including involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and reckless starting of a fire.

    Prosecutors alleged that Lopez drank himself to sleep with a cigarette in his mouth, which started the fire. Lopez had a blood-alcohol level of 0.26 percent when it was taken at the hospital, prosecutors said.

    Images: Cristos and Bella Lopez in Memoriam

    Images: Cristos and Bella Lopez in Memoriam
    NBC 7

    The defense attorney, Paul Neuharth, said there is no evidence that Lopez was smoking inside his bedroom. An off-brand iPhone charger caused the fire, Neuharth said.

    The children were sleeping when the fire erupted.

    Lopez did serve in the U.S. military but was never deployed. 

    The verdict will be read at 1:30 p.m. once all parties involved are able to make it to the courthouse, according to a spokesperson for the San Diego County Superior Court.

    If convicted, Henry Lopez could face 14 years in prison.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices