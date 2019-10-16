Rancho Bernardo Businesses Evacuated Due to Police Activity

Several Rancho Bernardo businesses were being evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to police activity in the area.

San Diego police were responding to a Pizza Hut located in the Mercado Shopping Center just off Rancho Bernardo Road and Bernardo Center Drive at about 11 a.m.

A woman called 911 to report a man had a gun and was threatening to hurt himself, according to SDPD Sgt. Mattew Botkin.

Because the incident was in a popular shopping center -- which houses a Barons Market, a Navy Federal Credit Union, a Mobil gas station, and several eateries -- evacuations were ordered; some people were told to shelter inside businesses, Botkin said.

SDPD attempted to make contact with the man, but unfortunately, he died by suicide.

The shopping center will remain blocked off as police investigate the incident and debrief on their response to the situation, which included establishing a perimeter, evacuating businesses, notifying people on social media and by phone and interacting with the man.

The shopping center was expected to be back open by 3 p.m.

If you or someone you know is feeling depressed or suicidal please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK). The lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress as well as prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.