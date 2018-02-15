NBC 7's Steven Luke spoke with Ramona native and Olympic athlete Seamus O'Connor in Pyeongchang, South Korea. O'Connor competed for Team Ireland in the halfpipe event at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

A San Diego native competing in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games has been shredding on his snowboard for more than a decade but, despite his experience, the huge halfpipe in South Korea felt “daunting.”

NBC 7’s Steven Luke caught up with Ramona native Seamus O’Connor, 20, in Pyeongchang and asked him what the Olympic halfpipe looked like from the top.

The snowboarder smiled and gave an honest answer.

"It’s pretty daunting, for sure. I’m not afraid to say it," O’Connor said. "It’s massive; the walls are usually 22 feet and I think this one’s even a little bigger – maybe 24, 25 [feet] even. And it’s made out of shear ice. And you just gotta go straight down that thing and give it all you’ve got."

"So it can be a little bit nerve-wracking, at times, but it was built to perfection," he added.

Photo credit: Seamus O'Connor

O’Connor competed for Team Ireland at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics but failed to secure qualification for the halfpipe final earlier this week.

Still, he enjoyed the ride down that halfpipe, which he called “the best halfpipe ever built.”

Luke asked the Olympic athlete what his chances are, typically, of landing his tricks during a run.

"For me, this last season I’ve been really consistent. That was one of the things I was working on to get here, was just working on my consistency. I think landed every one of my contest runs, except for two," he explained. "This is one of the most consistent qualifiers I’ve ever seen in my life – everyone was landing. You get that when the pipe is so perfect and everyone is [of] Olympic caliber."

When asked if he’ll continue training for the next four years to make it to the 2022 Beijing Olympics, O’Connor grinned, implying only time will tell.

“Everyone [in San Diego and Ramona] is proud of you, bud,” Luke told him.

“Thank you so much,” O’Connor said, beaming.

O’Connor is one of two athletes from Ramona competing in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. Fellow Ramona native Chris Knierim earned a bronze medal this week in the figure skating team event alongside his pairs skating partner and wife, Alexa Scimeca-Knierim.

O'Connor's paternal grandparents are Irish. With those family roots, even though he lives in the U.S., the snowboarding prodigy qualified to compete for Ireland.

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games are O'Connor's second time at the Olympics as a member of the Irish team. O'Connor competed four years ago -- at the age of only 16 -- in Sochi, Russia, in both slopestyle and halfpipe.

The road back to the Olympics proved more difficult this time around after he tore all of the major ligaments in his knee during a competition in New Zealand in September 2016.

O'Connor had surgery in San Diego to repair the ligaments in December 2016, and even though doctors said an injury of this severity would take about 18 months to heal, he immediately started training with slim hopes of qualifying for the Pyeongchang Olympics.

O'Connor, who lives and trains in Park City, Utah, only recently returned to the monster jumps which define the halfpipe event.

Photo credit: Seamus O'Connor

The hard work paid off.

On Jan. 20, in Switzerland at the final World Cup event before the Olympics, O'Connor finished high enough to qualify for Pyeongchang. At the time, he said his knee was working at 80 to 90 percent of its normal strength.

At the Olympics Opening Ceremony last week, O'Connor proudly waved the Irish flag, his face showing his excitement for his return to the Olympic stage.

O'Connor first tried snowboarding at the age of four in Big Bear Lake, California. He began competing at the age of eight. At 20, he's now considered an Olympic veteran.