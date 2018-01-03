1 Dead, 1 Airlifted After Shooting At Ramona Home

An investigation is underway in Ramona where a woman and a man were shot in a home. NBC 7's Wendy Fry reports. (Published 56 minutes ago)

A woman was killed and a man was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting at a Ramona home Wednesday, officials confirmed.

Cal Fire public information officer Isaac Sanchez said crews were called to Del Amo and Sergeant roads to investigate reports of an assault just after 12 p.m.

One man was transported via air ambulance to Palomar Medical Center, Sanchez said. The extent of the man's injuries was not known.

The woman was declared dead at the scene, according to SDSO Lt. Rich Williams.

Two homes were cordoned off in police tape. No one else was found inside the home, according to Williams.

No other information was available.

