One of the vehicles at the scene of a fatal fight at the pumps of a Ramona gas station.

A Ramona man is behind bars, held on $5 million bail, following a deadly fight at a gas station.

Jarrett Austin Wishnick, 26, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to one count of first-degree murder.



Wishnick is accused of stabbing 59-year-old Steven Faught when the two men fought at the Stage Stop Liquor Store on Main Street just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Wishnick was taken into custody that same evening, deputies said.

NBC 7's Wendy Fry speaks with Ramona residents after a stabbing Thursday evening. (Published Friday, Nov. 3, 2017)

The owner told NBC 7 he doesn't know what led to the violent altercation.

"I know they were fighting at the pump," said Amad Gorial adding that the men were considered regular customers of the store.

Deputies found Wishnick with significant injuries to his neck after the brawl.

Using a helicopter, emergency medical crews rushed Faught to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The store reopened Friday morning. No surveillance cameras were recording video outside the store. The store has cameras inside, the owner said.

If convicted, Wishnick faces 26 years to life in prison.

