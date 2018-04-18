Officials Identify Ramona Man Killed in Shooting

The details surrounding the killing of a Ramona man are a mystery days after the shooting, sheriff's department homicide investigators said.

Ivan N. Nivinskus, 20, was found shot multiple times and laying outside of a home on Wood Rock Lane Sunday just after 8:30 p.m.

The case has been labeled a homicide but deputies have found few leads as to who shot and killed Nivinskus.

Deputies received a 911 call from someone who said they heard multiple gunshots and someone yelling after the gunshots, according to deputies.

Search Continues for Killer in Ramona Shooting

A man was shot and killed outside of a house in Ramona, and his killer is on the loose. NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian is in Ramona with more information. (Published Monday, April 16, 2018)

They also towed a pickup truck from the Ramona United Methodist Church which is a mile away from where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information can contact (858) 974-2321 or (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

The neighborhood where the shooting happened is a residential area south of State Route 67 and north of Mussey Grade Road.