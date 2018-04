A 50-year-old driver in Ramona was killed when he lost control of his 1981 Chevrolet El Camino on a curve on Dye Road.

The car hit a large boulder and rolled over.

The driver suffered blunt force trauma and died at the scene.

It’s not clear how fast he was driving, what caused the crash or if he was wearing a seatbelt.

It’s also unclear if alcohol or drugs were a factor.