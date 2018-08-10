Firefighters Attack Blaze at 'Granny Flat' in Ramona - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Fire Damages Ramona Home
Firefighters Attack Blaze at 'Granny Flat' in Ramona

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    Firefighters were called to a two-story home in Ramona Friday where smoke was visibly rising over the area. 

    Flames could be seen pouring from the home on 600 B Street, off state Route 78 near Ramona Community Park at about 5:30 a.m. 

    Cal Fire said the home's occupants were reported to be out of the home and crews were working on a defensive attack. 

    The cause of the fire was not known and it was not clear if anyone was injured. 

    NBC 7 Breaking News

    (Published 27 minutes ago)

    A tweet from the agency described the home as a "granny flat," a home detached from the property's main dwelling. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

