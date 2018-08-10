Firefighters Attack Blaze at 'Granny Flat' in Ramona

Firefighters were called to a two-story home in Ramona Friday where smoke was visibly rising over the area.

Flames could be seen pouring from the home on 600 B Street, off state Route 78 near Ramona Community Park at about 5:30 a.m.

Cal Fire said the home's occupants were reported to be out of the home and crews were working on a defensive attack.

The cause of the fire was not known and it was not clear if anyone was injured.

Fire Damages Ramona Home

NBC 7 Breaking News (Published 27 minutes ago)

A tweet from the agency described the home as a "granny flat," a home detached from the property's main dwelling.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.