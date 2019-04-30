Scattered Rain, Slick Roads Expected During Morning Commute - NBC 7 San Diego
Scattered Rain, Slick Roads Expected During Morning Commute

Two-day rain totals as of 5 a.m. Tuesday show Oceanside, Fallbrook and San Onofre received more than .50" of rain

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Sheena Parveen's Morning Forecast for Tuesday, April 30, 2019

    San Diegans will battle slick roads during the morning commute early Tuesday thanks to some drizzle and light rain, according to the NBC 7 First Alert Forecast. 

    There may be patchy fog and poor visibility in some areas, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

    "This morning we're still dealing with a very unsettled weather pattern," Parveen said. "Through the day, clouds will hang on with the change for a stray shower and possibly more drizzle late tonight." 

    Two-day rain totals as of 5 a.m. Tuesday show Oceanside, Fallbrook and San Onofre received more than .50" of rain with Carlsbad, Mount Woodson and Julian just shy of the half-inch mark. 

    More than a tenth of an inch of rain fell in Encinitas, Mission Beach, Alpine, Lakeside, Valley Center, Santa Ysabel, Pine Valley, Escondido, El Cajon and Ramona. 

      

