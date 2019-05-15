Rain Will Make for Soggy Morning Commute Thursday and Friday

A strong but quick-moving storm system is expected to bring pockets of heavy rain across the county Thursday.

The storm system, an unusually powerful one for this time of year, was sweeping through the Los Angeles area overnight and approaching San Diego County.

Rainfall was expected to first touchdown in the northwest corner of the county at around 7 a.m., NBC 7 Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap said.

The storm system is parallel with San Diego’s coast and will pass over the county rather quickly. But while it’s overhead, there will be widespread rain with potential for pockets of moderate to heavy rain, Midcap said.

The storm system was also increasing winds in the region. Coastal areas could see gusts in the 20 mile-per-hour ranage, while the mountains could see gusts in the 60 mph range.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 11 p.m. Friday for San Diego’s mountain and dessert communities.

San Diego skies will begin to clear in the early afternoon before low clouds move in Thursday evening, bringing along possible isolated showers overnight.

Midcap said commuters should expect soggy drives to work both Thursday and Friday morning.

By 4 p.m. Friday, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas, and San Diego could see between .38 and .42 inches of total rainfall, Midcap said. Inland communities like Escondido, Poway and El Cajon are expected to see about a third of an inch, and Julian could see more than a half-inch.