Storm to Bring Scattered Rain Throughout San Diego County

Very heavy rain swept through San Diego County early Thursday with more rain expected.

"More moisture in the forecast for today," said NBC 7's meteorologist Sheena Parveen. "The atmosphere very unsettled today. It's going to combine with that subtropical jet stream giving us tropical moisture."

There is a chance of thunderstorms through tonight as an area of low pressure gets closer.

Rain totals could reach more than an inch by tonight with 2 to 3 inches possible in the mountains.

Some localized flooding is possible, Parveen said.

"We've seen precip rates around an inch to an inch and a half an hour this morning," she said.

San Diego County received about a half to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall across the area Wednesday.

Communities seeing the most rain include Palomar Mountain, Point Loma and La Jolla with more than .80", according to the National Weather Service.

The Tijuana Estuary, Mission Valley and Ramona Airport all report more than .70".

There are no watches or warnings issued by the National Weather Service in connection with this storm.

By Friday, the rain was expected to clear.

