It will be a stormy start to the week Monday with scattered showers and a wind advisory in the First Alert Forecast for San Diego County.

"This morning a couple of sprinkles farther inland near Poway and across Interstate 15," said NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen. "Not too much right now."

There is an area of low pressure off the Southern California coastline which will help swing rain toward San Diego.

San Diegans can expect spotty showers and breezy conditions by the afternoon with an expected rainfall between 0.1" to 0.25," she said.

"We can't rule out the chance for an afternoon thunderstorm," she added.

If you are heading out Monday, you may want to grab your raincoat and a small umbrella.

In the deserts, there is a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service forecasting gusts near 50 mph with blowing dusts. Residents in the inland valleys and mountains will see gusts near 20 mph and 35 mph respectively.