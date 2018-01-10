Winter Storm Brought Record Rainfall to San Diego

San Diegans awakened Wednesday to rain for a second day as a powerful winter storm brought record rainfall to the region.

The amount of precipitation received in one day broke records in San Diego, Vista, Chula Vista, and Alpine, according to the National Weather Service.

San Diego received 1.57" on Monday, breaking a record of 1.25" for the same day set in 1866.

Over two days, the storm totals were impressive with many communities receiving more than an inch of rain.

Here are the two-day storm totals in inches:



Palomar Observatory 5.92

Lake Cuyamaca 5.44

Descanso 3.74

Poway 3.45

Pine Valley 3.30

Ramona 3.26

Valley Center 3.13

Carlsbad 2.97

Fallbrook 2.94

Oceanside 2.89

Alpine 2.87

Escondido 2.75

Julian 2.52

Vista 2.37

Rancho Bernardo 2.33

La Mesa 2.32

Santee 2.52

Lakeside 2.20

El Cajon 2.19

Lemon Grove 2.00

La Jolla 1.99

Encinitas 1.88

Del Mar 1.69

San Ysidro 1.66

Mission Beach 1.42

Solana Beach 1.38

Chula Vista 1.25

Point Loma 1.24

The storm also brought strong winds with gusts measuring 50 mph reported in Julian, Jamul and Descanso.





Scattered showers are expected through 10 a.m. Wednesday followed by partly sunny skies with a chance of precipitation at 30 percent in the afternoon.





"It is a morning event," said NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh. "The roads are pretty damp out there."





Temperatures will be on the chilly side with a high near 62 for downtown San Diego.

Temperatures will be on the chilly side with a high near 62 for downtown San Diego.

There will be some beach closures due to storm runoff. San Diego County officials have closed Silver Strand Beach, Imperial Beach and the Tijuana Slough because of sewage contamination. The closure extends from Silver Strand to Border Field State Park.

In Santa Barbara County, at least 15 people died as the water caused flooding and mudslides that carried boulders and debris through neighborhoods.

That death toll could increase when the search is deepened and expanded Wednesday, with a major search-and-rescue team arriving from nearby Los Angeles County and help from the Coast Guard and National Guard along with law enforcement.

A mud-caked 14-year-old girl was among the dozens rescued on the ground Tuesday. She was pulled from a collapsed Montecito home where she had been trapped for hours.

"I thought I was dead for a minute there," the dazed girl could be heard saying on video posted by NBC News before she was taken away on a stretcher.

U.S. Highway 101, the link connecting Ventura and Santa Barbara, looked like a muddy river and was expected to be closed for two days.

