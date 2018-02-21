San Diego Braves Rain and Bitter Cold

Scattered showers and a bitter cold combined Wednesday to create winter weather for San Diego.

Temperatures were in the mid 20s to mid 30s for much of San Diego County in the morning though the increasing cloud cover helped mitigate the cold.

The high temperature was forecasted to reach 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The mountains in the East County will see a lingering chance for snow flurries throughout the next several nights and days, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh.

Because temperatures were expected to drop after sunset, the city of San Diego was opening up shelters for close to 300 individuals through its Inclement Weather Shelter Program at Father Joe's Villages.

Up to 250 people will be able to get a meal and sleep at the shelter at 1501 Imperial Avenue, San Diego CA 92101 beginning at 4 p.m. An additional 30 people will be sheltered and receive a meal at PATH at 1250 6th Avenue, San Diego, Ca 92101.

California is in the grip of a cold air mass that has sent temperatures plunging.

Hard freeze warnings went into effect Tuesday up and down the Central Valley and on the Central Coast, with a mix of freeze and frost warnings elsewhere.

Earlier this week, San Francisco International Airport reported 36 degrees while downtown Los Angeles was in the low 40s.

The cold blew in Monday with strong winds that whipped up whitecaps in coastal waters.