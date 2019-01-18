Railing Missing From OB Pier Amid High Surf

The Ocean Beach Pier was significantly damaged and several seawalls were breached at local beaches as surf levels rose Friday, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue lifeguards.

Waves at all city of San Diego beaches were reaching 10 to 12 feet before 8 a.m. Friday, during a high surf advisory that warned of potentially dangerous waves, according to SDFD spokesperson Jose Ysea.

The elevated surf caused significant damage to the railing and the wood paneling of the Ocean Beach Pier, which was closed to pedestrians at the time, Ysea said.

SkyRanger 7 captured footage of the OB Pier, which was missing a significant chunk of the railing.

Nearby, the surge caused flooding on an Ocean Beach street, prompting lifeguards to close off the area surrounding Newport Avenue and Abbott Street.

Seawalls in La Jolla and Mission Beach were also breached, though no roads were reported to be closed.

The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory that was set to expire at 4 a.m. The advisory warned of potentially dangerous rip currents and coastal flooding.

During the advisory strong rip currents could create a drowning risk for swimmers.

The city of Imperial Beach began preparing Thursday night for the elevated sea levels and potential coastal flooding.

The high surf comes as the last in a series of winter storms makes its way out of San Diego.