Raging Fire Guts Popular Leucadia Restaurant

A devastating fire burned for hours at a popular restaurant in Leucadia early Monday, gutting the building and prompting a closure of a popular North County highway.

Encinitas firefighters were still working to temper flames pouring out of the the Mozy Cafe's roof more than three hours after the fire erupted at the building on N. Coast Highway 101 at about 2 a.m.

When crews arrived, clouds of thick, dark gray smoke were pouring from the front of the restaurant and erratic flames could be seen coming from the roof.

Within hours, the fire was slowed but some flames could still be seen peeking through the roof of the building.

Several hoses were used to douse the flames but firefighters had trouble accessing the inside of the building to find the base of the fire. At about 5:30 a.m., crews used a backhoe to tear down the front of the building in order access the inside.

N. Coast Highway 101 was closed in both directions as crews worked to contain the blaze. The closure was expected to last through at least 6:30 a.m.

The restaurant's exterior was charred and the restaurant was gutted. The business was destroyed, as were other small businesses that were housed within the restaurant. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators said they were working on getting in touch with the business owner but as of 3 a.m. were unsuccessful.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.