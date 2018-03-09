Qualcomm's Paul Jacobs Out as Chairman of the Board - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
Ignite San Diego

Ignite San Diego

Local business spotlight

Qualcomm's Paul Jacobs Out as Chairman of the Board

By R. Stickney and NBC Staff

Published at 8:40 AM PST on Mar 9, 2018 | Updated at 8:44 AM PST on Mar 9, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Padres Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman Finds his Dream Team

    Paul Jacobs will no longer lead the Qualcomm Board of Directors, the company announced Friday. 

    Jacobs, the son of Qualcomm co-founder Irwin Jacobs, has been a leader at the company for nearly 20 years. 

    Considered a visionary, Jacobs has served as Chairman of the Board of the San Diego-based company since 2009.

    He will continue to serve on the board of directors, the company said. 

    "Paul has led the development of generations of semiconductors that have fueled smart phones and the worldwide wireless revolution of the past 30 years," Lead Director Tom Horton said.

    Jeffrey W. Henderson, an independent Qualcomm director since 2016, has been named to serve as Non-Executive Chairman, the company said Friday.

    The board said "an independent Chairman is now more appropriate for Qualcomm," according to the company news release.

    Last month, Qualcomm Inc top executives met with Broadcom Ltd to discuss a $121 billion bid to buy the company, CNBC reported. 

    It was the first meeting since Qualcomm rejected Broadcom's revised cash-and-stock bid of $82 per share. 

    Qualcomm said the new offer still undervalues it and falls short on firm commitments on regulatory issues, CNBC reported.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices