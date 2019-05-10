Pursuit Suspect Shoots at Police in L.A.

You are watching a live stream from the Los Angeles area.

A passenger leaned out the side window of a car and opened fire on officers during a pursuit Friday afternoon on freeways in southeastern Los Angeles County.

The passenger fired several shots from the Toyota Prius, traveling at high speeds on freeways in the Vernon area. The pursuit began in the Downey area, about 12 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The came to an end near Downey Road and Bandini Boulevard in Vernon and officers returned fire, blasting out the rear window of the Prius.

One Pursuit Suspect Arrested After Firing at Police

The driver leading police on a chase in the Downey area was taken into custody while officers kept their guns drawn on another passenger in the car.

The driver was taken into custody.

It was not immediately clear whether the passenger was struck by deputies' gunfire. He appeared to be motionless in the car as deputies remained behind patrol SUVs with their guns drawn.

