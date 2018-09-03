Pursuit Suspect Crashes in Starbucks Parking Lot - NBC 7 San Diego
Pursuit Suspect Crashes in Starbucks Parking Lot

By NBC 7 STaff

Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Police Give Pursuit Suspect Sobriety Test

    (Published 10 minutes ago)

    A pursuit in Carlsbad ended when the suspect driver crashed in the parking lot of a Starbucks on Tamarack Avenue.

    Witnesses told NBC 7 they saw police chasing a white Dodge Challenger on Interstate 5 before seeing the crash scene moments later.

    The Challenger jumped the curb on Tamarack, went through some shrubs and crashed into another car, likely preventing it from going into the side of the building.

    Police were seen giving the driver a sobriety test before arresting him.

    No other information was available.

