Pursuit Suspect Crashes in Starbucks Parking Lot

A pursuit in Carlsbad ended when the suspect driver crashed in the parking lot of a Starbucks on Tamarack Avenue.

Witnesses told NBC 7 they saw police chasing a white Dodge Challenger on Interstate 5 before seeing the crash scene moments later.

The Challenger jumped the curb on Tamarack, went through some shrubs and crashed into another car, likely preventing it from going into the side of the building.

Police were seen giving the driver a sobriety test before arresting him.

No other information was available.

