Pursuit Car Crashes After Chase Through San Carlos, 2 Arrested

Two people were taken into custody following a brief pursuit through the San Carlos area that started when shots were fired from inside of their car.

San Diego Police Department Lt. Ernesto Servin said officers saw three gunshots fired from inside the car near the San Carlos Recreation Center at around 9:45 p.m.

After witnessing the gunfire, the officers attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver sped off, according to Servin.

The suspect vehicle crashed on Golfcrest Drive, north of Jackson Drive, just blocks away from where the chase began and the driver and a passenger fled on foot. The passenger was arrested nearby and the driver was arrested minutes later at an apartment complex on Jackson Drive east of Golfcrest.

Officers recovered a handgun inside the crashed car

No other information was available.

