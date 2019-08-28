Pt. Loma Planning Group Says No to Replacing Bike Track with Affordable Housing

NBC 7's Omari Fleming was at the hostile meeting and heard both sides of the issue. (Published 25 minutes ago)

Tempers flared Wednesday in Point Loma as neighbors lashed out over an affordable housing proposal that could wipe out the area's remaining wetlands near Famosa and Nimitz boulevards.

“We’re not asking for ‘not in our backyard,’ we’re asking to save our last wetland,” said Point Loma resident Tina Compton.

The Peninsula Community Planning Board held a meeting Wednesday to decide their stance on the issue. Right now, the area is a vacant lot that's been used as make-shift bike track.

According to a feasibility study of the land released in July, 78 affordable rental housing units could be developed on the Housing Commission-owned land.

During the hour and a half long meeting, tempers flared as neighbors voiced concerns about overdevelopment’s impact on traffic and emergency exit routes. Ill effects on the environment were also a big concern.

“What’s going on with our earth? It’s saying ‘Stop! Stop! Stop!’” exclaimed board member Mandy Havlik.

Residents say the issue is about preserving the last green space in Point Loma. One resident held up a sign that read “Save The Canyon.”

One man named Jerry said he wouldn’t mind seeing the green space, or he bike track, be replaced.

He was met with a chorus of boos when he declared, “I’m a supporter of affordable housing.”

In the end, the Peninsula Community Planning Board voted 8 to 3 in favor of sending a letter to the mayor and city council opposing development on the land.

Board member Jim Hare voted against sending the letter, citing errors and other concerns.

“I greatly believe this project should have a chance for actual evaluation as a project,” Hare said.

How much of an impact the letter will have on the Mayor, San Diego City Council and the Housing Commission is yet to be seen.

Despite the vote of disapproval, the city could decide to go ahead with the project regardless.

There is no actual building proposal plan at this time. Requests for proposals still need to be sent out.