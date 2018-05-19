Protests at Del Mar Gun Show 1 Day After Texas School Shooting

Protesters held up the names Saturday of those killed in the Parkland shooting.

Holding signs bearing the names of those who died in the Parkland school shooting, activists protested in front of the annual Crossroads of the West gun show in Del Mar just a day after another school shooting.

Paula McCormack came to advocate for common sense gun reform.

“Those children … will not be graduating and will not be having a life because we cannot get rid of dangerous weapons?” she said.

Del Mar Mayor Dwight Dorden agrees.

“Gun violence is an epidemic in the country,” he told NBC 7. He said he disapproves of the Del Mar gun shows. “It conflicts with our community values.”

But inside the gates, gun show how attendees hold their second amendment right dear.

“Guns is a part of the Second Amendment, so it's a natural right that people have. So there's no reason there shouldn't be a show for it at the fairgrounds,” gun owner Tony Mag said inside the fairgrounds.

The protesters disagree, saying gun shows like this promote the violence they see over and over again.

Gun enthusiasts point out California already has some of the strictest gun laws and the customers at this show are law abiding citizens.

“This promotes gun safety and personal defense,” Mag added.

Others say the focus should shift to mental health. “It's an issue about the person. not the gun,” gun rights supporter Jon Roger argued.

For now, the discussion rages on with both sides convinced they're right.

NBC 7 reached out to the owner and public relations officer for Crossroads of the West gun show and have yet to hear back.

Last month, Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom called for an end of gun shows at Del Mar.



