A deadly deputy-involved shooting had civil rights protesters taking their message right to the front doors of San Diego Sheriff's Headquarters Tuesday.

It was in response to a shooting that happened in Bankers Hill back in August.

"This kind of police brutality has got to stop," said said Walter and Gina Cameron. "The more of us that can come out and support these families, the better."



On August 4, two deputies were serving a search warrant to James Lacy at his apartment on Second Avenue in Banker's Hill when things quickly went wrong.

Investigators said Lacy threatened deputies, saying he would arm himself with a handgun. He then ran into his bedroom and returned with what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun.

As he pointed what later was discovered to be a BB gun at them, both deputies fired several rounds.

Lacy died moments later.

Lacy has a long criminal history. In 2001, he was sentenced to three years in state prison for brandishing a firearm at law enforcement officers.

His family told NBC 7 the situation should have been handled differently.

"They could have come to the door and did everything they could've to calm the situation down," said Lacy’s son, James Lacy Jr., "instead of walking through the door and doing what they did."

The two deputies involved in the shooting were a 17 and 9-year veteran of the San Diego Sheriff's Office.

The San Diego Police Department has been in charge of the investigation.

NBC 7 reached out to the Sheriff's Department for more on its de-escalation training.

Lieutenant Karen Stubkjaer provided the following statement from the department:

“Our best tactic is our ability to communicate. For that reason, crisis intervention and tactical communication techniques are an important part of the six-month Law Enforcement Academy. In addition, the Sheriff's Department makes sure our deputies receive four hours of Tactical Communications training every two years as well as Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) training.”