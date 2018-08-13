Prosecutors Add Murder Charge Against Suspected 'Golden State Killer'

Prosecutors in Northern California on Monday announced a new murder charge against a man suspected of being the notorious "Golden State Killer" with a cold-case murder of a man in Tulare County.

Joseph DeAngelo, 72, was charged in the fatal shooting of Claude Snelling, a 45-year-old journalism instructor at the College of the Sequoias, in 1975, prosecutors in Tulare County said.

Snelling died while trying to protect his daughter from an apparent rapist, prosecutors said. Snelling was shot when he tried to confront the ski-masked gunman who was dragging his daughter away in their backyard, The Associated Press reported at the time.

The man fired two shots from a pistol at Snelling, then released Snelling's 16-year-old daughter, kicked her in the face and fled, Lt. Dale Treece, of the Visalia Police Department, said, according to the AP.

DeAngelo, a former police officer, was arrested in the Northern California city of Citrus Heights in April after authorities say they connected him through familial DNA.

DeAngelo is charged with 12 killings throughout the state in the 1970s and 1980s, including one in Orange County in 1980.