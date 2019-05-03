Proposed Law Would End School Suspensions for “Willful Defiance”

A new bill would prohibit schools statewide from suspending students for "willful defiance". NBC 7's Rory Devine has more. (Published 3 hours ago)

A Bay Area politician wants to stop California schools from suspending students who willfully defy their teachers.

State Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley), says those suspensions unfairly target “students of color, gay/lesbian/transgender students, and those with disabilities in California.

“Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it,” Skinner said.

State law already prohibits “willful defiance” suspensions for grades K-3. Skinner defines “willful defiance” as a “minor offense, such as refusing to remove a hat or failing to complete schoolwork.”

The senator said five California school districts -- including Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles Unified -- have already eliminated those suspensions for all students, regardless of grade level.

The Sacramento Bee reports that the state Senate approved Skinner’s proposal by a 30-8 vote last month. The measure now moves to the Assembly.

Former Governor Jerry Brown twice vetoed a similar bill. “Teachers and principals are on the front lines educating our children and are in the best position to make decisions about order and disciplinary in the classroom,” Brown said in last year’s veto message.

He vetoed a similar bill in 2012.

Several San Diegans agreed with the former Governor’s logic.

Joyce Arnette of Clairemont said the suspension is an appropriate punishment for students who willfully act out and disrupt their classroom.

“Because you know, it’s essentially giving the child free rein to be as bad as he wants to be, without any consequences for his actions,” Arnette told NBC 7. “And that’s wrong.”

Stephanie Irwin, who homeschools her two children in Tierrasanta, said public and charter schools must teach children that there are consequences for disruptive behavior.

“We’re not teaching them respect,” Irwin said. “We’re not teaching them that they’re responsible for their actions.”

But Melissa Sandwell said teachers and principals should consider alternative forms of corrective action for certain students with emotional and behavioral problems.

Sandwell also said suspension might not be a punishment at all for some students.

“A lot of parents work,” Sandwell told NBC 7. “So making a student stay home all day (when both parents are gone), might kind of be a reward in some students’ minds.”