Procopio's expansion to occupy the third and fourth floors of its Del Mar Heights office will allow it to accept more startups into its tech incubator, LaunchPad.

After expanding its offices earlier last fall, Procopio is hosting five startups at its Launchpad incubator at the firm’s Del Mar Heights location. The nine-month program provides technology startups with office space and legal services, including assistance with valuation and intellectual property protection.

“Our LaunchPad incubator draws high caliber applicants, and our current class is the cream of the crop,” Procopio Managing Partner John Alessio said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to support such an incredible group of creative entrepreneurs in their earliest stages of company growth.”

This year’s cohort includes:

• ClubHub, a software startup making a blockchain software development kit for logistics companies. The company is led by CEO Daniel Klunk and Chief Strategy Officer Don Daley III.

• Edokonta, a company building software that allows hospitals to track mobile equipment, such as IV pumps and ultrasounds. The company is led by President and CEO Pete DeAngelis, Chief Technology Officer Jon Siann, and Chief Operating Officer Christopher Williams.

• Givatar, a startup developing a platform that allows companies to create augmented reality avatars or messaging that correspond with real objects. The company is currently working on a product for the health care industry. It is led by CEO William Becorest, Chief Technology Officer Eric Xiao and Senior Advisor Anggie Becorest.

• Ivy by Grid, a startup offering energy monitoring and billing software for managers of multi-unit buildings. The company is led by CEO Dover Janis, Chief Business Development Officer Chris Calhoun, and VP of Operations Logan Carter.

• RealStir, an app that combines real estate listings with a marketplace for real estate brokers, buyers, landlords and other real estate professionals. The company is led by CEO Walid Romaya and Senior VP for Commercial Real Estate Anthony Villasenor.